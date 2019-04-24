Business group announces evening with Michael Flatley

04/24/2019

The Sligo Business Network will host a special networking event in London next month, with hopes that Michael Flatley will be in attendance to discuss the importance of local business.

The event will take place at the Marylebone Hotel in London on the evening of May 1st. As well as socialising and networking, guests can expect music courtesy of Alex Kelly, who will play the concertina.

In addition, visitors from Sligo, namely young entrepreneurs, will be present to showcase their start-ups.

Aidan Doyle, CEO of Sligo Chamber of Commerce, will outline recent business openings across Co Sligo and talk about the newly announced road and infrastructure capital investment announced by the Taoiseach.

For those considering going home to work in Sligo, according to organiser Andy Rogers, Doyle will also talk about achieving a “wonderful work-life balance”.

Organisers say that they hope Michael Flatley, the Riverdance supremo, will talk briefly at the event about his career and his business plans.

“There are a range of elements to an evening like this, but the event provides a platform for friends from Sligo to promote the new business developments at home and the opportunities to find jobs that provide great work-life balance,” Rogers said of the event, “while providing members who live in London the chance to meet friends and businesses.”

Any queries can be directed to Andy Rogers at: sligobusinessnetwork@gmail.com or 07785 920810