Buried in Fingal Website Launched

Fingal County Council Archives have launched a new free, online database of its burial records, indexed and fully searchable. The Council has responsibility for 36 burial grounds, and has records of burials in 33 of them dating back to the turn of the last century.

John Grenham, consultant genealogist, known to many for his Irish Times column, the RTE Genealogy Roadshow, and his own online research tool Irish Ancestors and many books on the subject of Irish family history, spoke at the launch, as did Cllr David O’Connor as Acting Mayor, Cllrs Joe Newman, Paul Mulville and Mary McCamley were also in attendance, as were many invited guests from Fingal’s local historical societies, and staff involved in the project, particularly from the Burial Grounds Section.

Apart from the burial records of over 65,000 people interred in Fingal between 1900 and 2010, the database also contains information about the history of each graveyard, maps and drawings, photographs and location information, notes of notable burials and extracts from interesting epitaphs.

The database can be accessed via the website of Fingal County Council, www.fingal.ie, on the Libraries or Burial Grounds page, or by simply searching for “Buried in Fingal”.

Speaking about the launch Colm McQuinn, Archivist Fingal County Council, said “The database Buried in Fingal launched today will provide an invaluable resource for genealogists and family historians at home and abroad who may have a relative or ancestor buried in Fingal, and hopefully will encourage them to visit the home place of their ancestors”.

More info at buried.fingal.ie

