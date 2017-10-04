Pearses are back

October 4, 2017

W Reilly Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Brothers Pearse 3-21

Thomas McCurtains 0-11

By Fiona O’Brien

at McGovern Park

Brothers Pearse will return to the senior fold next year, after a two-year absence, as they put to bed the heartache of missing out on promotion last year with a comprehensive final win over Thomas McCurtains.

Each of Danny Connolly’s three goals came at crucial times for the newly crowned county champions, bolstered by a commanding performance by his team’s backs.

The first twenty minutes were a nervy affair for the favourites, as McCurtains put the pressure on and came out on top often for the 50- 50 ball.

The east Londoners were well up for the match in which they were underdogs. But by the time that the corner forward rattled Stephen O’Donohoe’s net for the first time the Pearses’ quality had begun to shine through and from there they went from strength to strength.

The fact that they held McCurtains to only two scores from play over the course of the hour pretty much sums up how they dominated the game.

McCurtains opened the scoring in the third minute from a pointed Mark Russell free, while it took a further two for the Pearses to open the scoreboard, as Stephen Frawley did well to beat his opponent to the ball and put it quickly over the bar from out on the sideline.

They added a second minutes afterwards after John O’Donohoe did well to block Connolly’s shot at goal, but Philip Hogan was on hand to clean up the clearance and put two points between the sides.

The McCurtains added a further two scores from the ever-reliable Russell, and at this stage the Pearses were dropping shots short into Stephen Donohoe’s hands and Tony Clarke, uncharacteristically, put two goal chances just wide across the face of goal.

He would open his tally with a point from the set play next, before Frawley won the resultant puck-out, and putting pressure on the McCurtains midfield all day, won a free for captain Kevin Reid to slot over with ease from just inside the McCurtains half.

BROTHERS PEARSE: Paul Egan, Joe Bermingham, Padraig Muldoon, Barry Smith, Declan Sexton, Kevin Reid (0-5, 4f), Aidan O’Brien, Stephen Frawley (0-1), Owen Shiel (0-4), Jake Greaney, Philip Hogan (0- 3), Stephen Page, Danny Connolly (3-1), Mike Noonan (0- 1), Tony Clarke (0-6, 5f).

THOMAS MCCURTAINS: Stephen O’Donohoe, John O’Donohoe, Brian Ryan, Shane Smyth, Liam O’Brien, Kieran Dowling, Graham Long, Edmund Breen (0-1), Dean Corrigan, Michael O’Leary, Ryan Carson, Alan Clancy, Joe Coulson, Joseph McGuire (0-1), Mark Russell (0-9, 8f, 1 ‘65’).

