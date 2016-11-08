British stars shine at All-Stars awards

Tomas Lawrence among winners from the UK

Five hurlers were honoured in Dublin last week, as they were singled out for their contributions to their counties in their respective championships.

In the Lory Meagher All Stars, two Warwickshire and two Lancashire players picked up awards, and one London player collected his accolade for the Christy Ring Cup. Tomas Lawrence, who plays his club hurling with this year’s county champions Robert Emmetts, moved to the capital last year and is currently doing a Masters in St Mary’s in Twickenham on a sports scholarship.

London manager Fergus McMahon said that the Cork native, whose home club is Brian Dillons, was an integral part of the team’s season since joining the inter-county set up. “Tomas was probably on a higher level than everyone else this year. Everything seemed so easy to him when he got possession.

“We played him all over the place, corner back, wing back, centre field, corner forward. He is such a versatile player with such an array of skills you could probably play him anywhere.

“It was probably to his detriment that we didn’t find one place for him because he’s such a fantastic hurler.”

In Lancashire, who are only in their second year of championship competition, and yet to join the Allianz league set up, Waterford duo David Callihane and Seamus Richardson made the cut. Lancashire coach Richie Barry said that the pair were very important to Lancashire’s season for different reasons.

“Seamus Richardson, who plays his club hurling with Fullen Gaels, started at full back for us in his first game at county this year, but then wing back after that,” he said. “He was outstanding for us, he’s a really gritty hurler. It’s very rare that he would lose any 50/50 ball. He’s a dogged back and a very good man to rely upon to protect at the back.

“He was hugely committed this year and rarely missed training. We utilised him as a man marker on other teams’ key players and he done a great job on that for us.

“Then David joined us for his first year at the beginning, and he plays his club hurling with the Wolfe Tones. He played wing back all year and is also a very skilful player.

“He’s great at winning possession but then in going forward too. He’s a real attacking threat at the back, creating scores and getting a couple himself, so he was a big standout player for us too.”

For Warwickshire Padraic Crehan and Shane Morrissey, who both play with John Mitchels, picked up the awards.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Aogán Ó Fearghail said: “I congratulate all recipients of these awards following their stellar performances during the summer.

“These players and the teams they play for do not always attract the attention or the credit their skills and contribution to hurling deserve and these awards are a tacit recognition of the standards they have set for themselves.

“I laud the displays and the efforts of all of those named and hope this acknowledgement will further bolster their desire for future honours.”

All-Stars Awards

The full list of recipients is as follows:

