British public believe Ireland should be a united country

A recent survey has found that the majority of British people believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

The independent poll, carried out on over a thousand people by Survation on behalf of the Connolly Association, has found that of those who hold an opinion 60 per cent of the British public believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

Pollsters asked the public:

Which of the following statements is closest to your view?

I believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

I do not believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

Don’t Know

Excluding “Don’t Knows” 58 per cent of people in England, 78 per cent of people in Scotland and 69 per cent of people in Wales all believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

This is reflected across the political spectrum, and when analysed voting intention the study shows that a majority of those who intend to vote for each of the four largest parties in Britain, and a majority of those who would vote for “other” parties or who were as yet undecided, all shared this belief.

All CON LAB UKIP I believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country. 60% 52% 65% 56% I do not believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country. 40% 49% 35% 43%

In fact across every demographic, socio-economic group, nation, and region of England a majority of those who held an opinion believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country.

Connolly Association’s, the oldest and largest political organisation of the Irish in Britain, general secretary, Michael Carty said: “In the run up to the general election on 7th May, this information clearly demonstrates the need for all parties to engage with the electorate of Britain on the issue of Ireland and to set out their proposals for the removal of the barriers which the British State has placed in the way of Irish unity and independence.

“When a majority of the people of both Britain and Ireland believe that Ireland should be an independent and united country, the question must be asked as to what is holding back democracy”.