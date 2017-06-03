A win is a win, says Gatland

british and irish lions warren gatland win
3 June 2017; Anthony Watson of the British & Irish Lions scores his side’s first try during the match between the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians and the British & Irish Lions at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The British and Irish Lions made a winning if unconvincing start to their Tour of New Zealand with a 13-7 victory over the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

A starting line up containing four Irishmen in Johnny Sexton, Rory Best, Iain Henderson, and Ross Moriarty, were made to work for the win by a Barbarians side with Lions head coach Warren Gatland’s son Bryn at fly half.

An unconvincing display in the first of ten fixtures saw the Lions come from behind after a Sam Anderson-Heather try, converted by Bryn Gatland, had seen the home side – comprising fringe players from Super Rugby – take a 7-3 lead into the break.

The Lions’ first half points coming from a Sexton penalty.

british and irish lions warren gatland win
3 June 2017; Jonathan Sexton of the British & Irish Lions kicks a penalty during the match between the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians and the British & Irish Lions at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Scotland’s Greig Laidlaw added another penalty before England’s Anthony Watson crossed in the 53rd minute to put the Lions back in front.

Owen Farrell added the extras but then missed a penalty that would have given the Lions some breathing space. Instead they had to see off a late surge from the home side before they could celebrate getting their tour off to a winning start.

“We got held up over the line four times, we created some chances, just a little bit of inaccuracy but we might have pulled away,” says Gatland.

“We got a lot out of tonight’s game compared to playing the Barbarians in Hong Kong. It was a good hit out for us I was pleased with the energy from the bench, I thought that was important. Some things to work on but a win is a win.”

british and irish lions warren gatland win
3 June 2017; Rory Best of the British & Irish Lions with supporters following the match between the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians and the British & Irish Lions at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, New Zealand. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Lions are next in action on Wednesday (7 June) against the Blues (kick-off 08:35 BST).

Provincial Barbarians: L Laulala; S Vaka, I Finau, D Sweeney, S Reece, B Gatland, J Stratton, A Ross, S Anderson-Heather, O Jager, J Goodhue, K Mewett, J Tucker, L Boshier, M Dunshea. Replacements: A Makalio, T Fahamokioa, M Renata, M Matich, P Rowe, R Judd, J Lowe, J Ngaluafe.

British and Irish Lions: S Hogg; A Watson, J Joseph, B Te’o, T Seymour; J Sexton, G Laidlaw; J Marler, R Best, K Sinckler, AW Jones, I Henderson, R Moriarty, S Warburton, T Faletau. Replacements: J George, M Vunipola, T Furlong, G Kruis, J Tipuric, R Webb, O Farrell, E Daly.

You might also be interested in this article


London Irish in seventh heaven but more to come - The Irish World

London Irish in seventh heaven but more to come – The Irish World

London Irish have confirmed seven new additions for next season’s Aviva Premiership campaign, with a further three signings still to come. As revealed in this week’s edition of The Irish World, the Exiles have moved quickly to announce their already confirmed player additions, with Italy back Luke McLean and Australia hooker Saia Fainga’a, Scotland loosehead…

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Boyce sets his sights
0 Shares June 3, 2017 in Sport

Ireland will be primed for...
0 Shares June 3, 2017 in Sport

London Irish in seventh heaven
0 Shares June 2, 2017 in Sport

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register