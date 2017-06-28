Photos: Britain’s First 1916 Memorial Unveiled

Britain’s first and only public memorial to the men and women of 1916 has been unveiled in Liverpool.

Of all Britain’s cities it sent the most volunteers to take part in the Rising, they established the Kimmage Garrison of which they comprised over a third.

Liverpool’s Cumman na mBan was the only unit which went from Britain to take part in the Easter manoeuvres.

The memorial, arranged by former long-serving Labour Party MP Kevin McNamara and local photographer Liam Walsh, was unveiled at a special ceremony at Saint Anthony’s Church, Scotland Road, last Sunday.

The unveiling was performed by Commandant Stephen Mac Eoin, in charge of Ireland’s Military Archives, at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin, local Liverpool resident with Bernard Morgan and Peter King, whose family members took part in the Rising.

View photos from the unveiling ceremony here:

+16

The Memorial was Blessed by Bishop Thomas Williams, auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool, who was born and brought up in the area and is a former Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Church.

It is the first of its kind in Britain and consent had to be obtained from the Historic Churches Commission for the erection of the plaque in a grade 2 listed building.

It was financed by members of the Liverpool and District Irish community and erected by the Liverpool Easter 1916 Commemoration Committee “as a permanent tribute to those brave men and women who left Liverpool to fight for Irish freedom”.

