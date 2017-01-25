The ultimate bridal beauty countdown: 6 months

While ‘New Year, new you’ only lasts roughly three weeks, overhauling your diet, skincare and fitness regime may yield more impressive results if you’re counting down to becoming a bride. In our new series we lay out your wedding prep month by month, highlighting what you should be doing in the countdown to your big day.

Beginning at the six month mark, now is a good time to start thinking about adding some skin goodies to your diet. Eat meals full of vitamins and minerals, with foods like avocados, nuts, tomatoes, kiwis and fish especially good for glowing skin.

Get an added boost by adding supplements to your day-to-day meals. Elle Macpherson’s The Super Elixir is a favourite among celebs, with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently admitting she has started using it. Do a Rosie and mix with plain or coconut water for a daily hit of super greens, which will boost nutrition and restore your body’s healthy pH balance.

If you’ve ever thought about getting acne scarring looked at, now is the time to act. Whatever treatment you choose, be it laser or microneedling, you’ll need to wait between four and six weeks between each treatment. This means as your wedding draws nearer you may find you’ve run out of time. Speak to the experts at Sk:n to get all your skin needs sorted.

Six months before your wedding is also an ideal time to try a juice detox. While the results of a juice day cleanse may be short term, it’s probably worth trying one out before your big day so you know what it entails. Dietox, who promise to “reset your body”, and offer one day to five day packs, made up of six organic detox juices for each day.

The time frame for each juice is written on the bottle, and water and detox tea is also allowed to be drunk. Juices need to be kept chilled and drunk within a week so make sure you order them for when you want to start the programme. As well as helping you shift weight (both food and water), it will also help rid your body of toxins, giving it almost a blank canvas to start over. Have a try now, and then indulge again in the week leading up to the wedding. Don’t deprive yourself too much though, and make sure you’re never left feeling faint or week.

And finally with about 24 weeks to go until your wedding start hitting the gym. Or if you’ve not got the spare funds to sign up to a fitness centre, pound the pavement. Invest in some dumbbells, a skipping rope and a Swiss ball (space dependant!) so you can cram in some crunches and exercises at home. Exercise in front of the TV? Yes please! Add to this some core Pilates moves, which will you tone up, and you’re quest for your wedding body will get off to a strong start.

