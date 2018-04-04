Brexit for EU Citizens in Brent

April 4, 2018

EU citizens in Brent can now benefit from information and advice around what Brexit means for their present and future circumstances

Recently, the Home Office released information and advice for EU citizens unsure about how Brexit affects them. Resources made available include easy to understand, comprehensive information and advice on EU citizens’ rights and current and future circumstances in the light of the UK’s upcoming exit from the EU.

This includes:

The latest details on the rights of EU Citizens living in the UK

The current status of EU citizens

EU citizens’ status during the two year transitional period

The future of EU citizens once the UK exits the EU

Additional resources which Brent residents may also find useful are signposted on the Mayor of London’s website. This comes as the Mayor of London announced his intention to launch an online portal for EU citizens in the capital.

The portal will:

Provide information about European citizens’ rights post-Brexit

Offer links to advice and support services in London

Direct users to expert legal advice and guidance on employment rights

Cllr Tom Miller, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities said:

“As London’s 2020 Borough of Culture, Brent is a place that thrives on and celebrates diversity. We’re one of the most diverse communities in the UK and EU citizens make up around 20% of our population. This is very welcome news for any EU citizens in Brent who are worried about what the UK’s exit from the EU means for them and their future.”

