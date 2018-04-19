Search is on for Community Air Quality Champions

April 19, 2018



Could you be Brent’s next Air Quality Champion?

Brent Council is looking for volunteers to take part in its Community Air Quality Champions Programme.

The programme aims to raise awareness of local air quality initiatives and the steps people can take to help improve local air quality.

Champions will help members of their local community to engage with local air quality initiatives, and take part in major air quality events in the borough. This includes Clean Air Day in June and sustainable travel options throughout the borough such as car clubs, cycling, and electric vehicle charging points.

Chris Whyte, Operational Director of Environmental Services said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is passionate about air quality in their area. We know that people want to get involved but may not be sure how to get started, so we’re here to support and guide them. This is the next step in our close work with local residents and air quality groups, helping to make Brent a great place to live and work.”

Anyone living in the borough with an interest in improving the local community can join, and give as much or as little time as they wish.

Training will be provided to Air Quality Champions by the council’s Environmental Services Team on local air quality issues and useful information for volunteers.

For further information on Brent’s air quality, please click here.

To become an Air Quality Champion email us at ens.monitoring@brent.gov.uk

