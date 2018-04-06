Brent leads way in new crime prevention project

April 6, 2018

£3 million has been awarded to a coalition led by Brent and Lewisham councils to fund innovative work in crime prevention on behalf of all 32 London boroughs.

Granted under the MOPAC Co-Commissioning Fund, the project aims to help vulnerable young people in London under 25 who are at risk of being exploited by criminal networks including organised crime.

A major ‘county lines’ project ‘Rescue and Response’, will be carried out across all London boroughs and surrounding regions. Bringing together each local authority, leading third sector organisations and other partners including the Metropolitan Police Service, to work together across borders, analysing and sharing intelligence, best practice and providing direct rescue and response support to young people.

Working with front-line practitioners, the project will address:

Rescue & Response –an immediate and flexible rescue and response service to vulnerable young people.

Intelligence Development – to inform prevention and focus resources on those most in need and on the cusp of exploitation.

Breaking the Cycle – upskilling front line professionals across London to better identify and divert young people away from this exploitation at the earliest possible stage.

Expert practitioners will also provide training to frontline professionals, sharing learning and helping to tackle this complex issue across London in the long term.

Cllr Tom Miller, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities said:

“Ensuring a safer Brent is at the heart of our priorities and we’re glad to be leading the way with this landmark project. Tackling London-wide complex issues, using cross-border working in this area on an unprecedented scale, sharing specialist expertise and lessons learnt with our neighbours and others further away.

We’re working hard to ensure that vulnerable young people feel safe and have opportunities to change their lives for the better.”

