Brent Council introduces local suppliers to borough’s regeneration contractors

July 19, 2018

Brent Council, in the shadow of Wembley Stadium, has several regeneration projects going across the borough including the huge Brent Cross redevelopment.

Last week it held the first of its Meet the Buyers events at the Civic Centre to introduce businesses in the borough to potential customers among the big companies leading the redevelopment projects.

For decades the borough has had close associations with companies like Careys, Sisk, Danny Sullivan Group, Clancy Docwra, McNicholas, J Murphy Group and others.

Last week’s event was specifically targeted to construction companies.

Among the firms represented were St George, McAleer & Rushe, Wates, Telford Homes and Henry. All have large projects in the borough and are actively sourcing, inviting tenders, shopping for quotes and awarding substantial subcontracts.

Individual suppliers seeking to develop their supply chain(s) were also invited to share ideas with fellow professionals.

Brent’s cabinet member responsible for Regeneration, Growth, Employment and Skills is Councillor Shama Tatler.

Councillor Tatler pointed to what she said was a decade of urban regeneration across the borough, not least the award-winning Woodhouse Urban Park in south Kilburn and to the new work going on today.

This includes property developer St George’s huge project on the Northfields Industrial Estate on the North Circular Road, just by the Ace Café, which comprises 3,000 new homes, business parks, commercial space and retail outlets and whose social infrastructure will include medical and community centres, schools, restaurants and public green spaces.

Meet the Buyers events are intended to help suppliers and potential suppliers can match the needs of the buyers and two further events, aimed at health and social care and at manufacturers, are planned for later this year at The Drum space in the Civic Centre.

Brent Council is also holding workshops to encourage local businesses to adopt e-commerce to better do business with the borough.