Brent council hosting public meeting on Brexit

January 14, 2019

The home of London’s biggest EU national community is to hold a public meeting to discuss Brexit.

Brent, the home of London’s biggest community of EU nationals and historically an area with a large Irish contingent, will be hosting a public meeting about Brexit tonight, January 14, on the eve of the Parliament vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Over 55,000 EU nationals live in Brent, the highest number of any London borough. The ‘Time to Talk’ public meeting will give EU nationals the chance to discuss Brexit and raise any concerns or questions.

Brent Council has said that they are working hard to provide advice about Brexit to EU nationals living in their borough. This includes sharing information about the EU settlement scheme to enable EU nationals to register to remain in the UK and other details on a dedicated Brexit webpage.

In November, Brent Council passed a motion calling on Parliament to allow for a People’s Vote. “Entrust the British people with a meaningful vote on the final deal; with options to remain in the European Union upon the ballot paper,” they said.

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council Leader, said of the meeting: “I am incredibly proud that there are more EU nationals living in Brent than any other London borough. They are our friends, neighbours and colleagues and they make our community in Brent stronger, more prosperous and more diverse and open.’

“We’ve been working hard since June 2016 to give EU nationals in Brent the information they need about Brexit and I’m looking forward to meeting them at our public meeting on 14 January and repeating Brent’s call for the government to give the British people a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.”