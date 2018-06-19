Brent businesses invited to Meet The Buyer at Civic Centre

June 19, 2018

Small firms invited to pitch for their share of contracts worth a total of £60 million

Small and medium-sized businesses in Brent are being invited to see how they might benefit from subcontracts worth a total of £60m with construction companies working on large regeneration and infrastructure projects in the borough.

Smaller Brent-based businesses are invited to meet large national contractors at ‘Meet the Buyer’ at Brent Civic Centre on Wednesday, 11 July.

It is intended as an opportunity for local businesses to pitch to the big contractors running large infrastructure and regeneration projects in the borough. These companies will be looking to sub-contract a range of jobs on their developments, including plumbing, electrics, carpentry, fitting of finishes, glazing, flooring, security, and catering.

Brent’s businesses can avail of a free workshop with supply-chain specialists to help prepare their pitch to win new business on the day. A limited number of spaces are available so booking is strongly recommended.

For more information, visit www.brent-mtb.co.uk or email caroline.brown@begroup.co.uk or call 0207700 0008.

It is Brent’s first Meet the Buyer event and is intended to ensure that the regeneration taking place in Brent benefits Brent businesses and, in turn, provides job opportunities for local residents. Similar events for other industries are planned.

Cllr Shama Tatler, Brent Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Highways, Planning, said: “Our Meet the Buyer events are a key part of our work to support local economic growth and aim to ensure that the regeneration that’s happening in Brent, directly benefits Brent businesses, Brent jobs and Brent residents.

“I’d encourage any small business in Brent to attend this event and show the large companies that whatever their need, be it a job worth a few thousand pounds or several million, they need look no further than what’s already here in Brent.

