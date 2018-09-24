Bradley penalty ensures Parnells’ senior survival

September 24, 2018

Former Derry star Eoin Bradley netted a late penalty to give Parnells a 2-14 to 1-15 victory over Kingdom Kerry Gaels, and ensure the club’s status in the Irish World senior football championship for another year.

Bradley struck just moments from time after Parnells corner back Jason Maguire had been brought down.

Bradley netted the resulting penalty and tagged on an additional point to take his personal tally for the game to 1-7 (1f).

Parnells went into the Round 3 fixture at Tir Chonaill Park in Greenford knowing that only victory would do if they were to avoid a relegation play-off.

That fate now befalls Kingdom Kerry Gaels who will face Cuchulainns to decide which club drops down to intermediate, to make way for Connaire Harrison’s Neasden Gaels, who won the intermediate championship on Sunday at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

You might also be interested in this article