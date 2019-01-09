Bradford Irish Society launch ‘Celtic Lottery’

January 9, 2019

A new lottery-based fundraising initiative intended to help small community organisations across the UK became more sustainable has been launched.

The Celtic Community Lottery, developed by the Bradford Irish Society, is described as being a “good cause lottery” and is being targeted at all Irish clubs, centres and charities in the UK.

The model, the group says, allows the “good cause” organisations – Irish clubs for example – to have its own lottery website to sell tickets. For every pound raised, 45p is retained.

According to the Bradford Irish Society, the chances of winning the weekly jackpot of £25,000 – along with many other prizes – are much higher than the national lottery due to the numbers involved.

Until now, the group says, this fundraising programme has only been accessible by large charitable organisations. They developed the site and model and, as a result, enabled any qualifying organisation to join free of charge.

The online application is “simple” and within 14 days, the group says you can have your own lottery and start creating your own income.

“This is a great way to ensure the sustainability of your organisation and the services it provides to the community,” the Bradford Irish Society said, adding that the Bradford Irish Society is the first good cause to join the programme.

The Lottery draw will take place on Saturday evenings with the ticket sales going live in February. It was confirmed that the first national draw will take place on the Saturday of St Patricks weekend.

Those wishing to take part will be able to sign up online at a cost of £1 per week. The development of this lottery project is being supported by community specialists Business Solutions Limited.

Paul Meszaros, Community Development Officer for the venture, said: “Bradford is a City that was built by Irish men and women and the aim of this community lottery is to raise funds to re-establish an Irish community centre in the city.

“This is of vital significance, not only for Bradford’s Irish community, but for the city as a whole. Irish culture and history need a home, a place where it can be passed on and celebrated for future generations.

“This is important, not only for the Irish community but for the cultural renaissance of Bradford as a whole.”