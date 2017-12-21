Bord Bia celebrates growth of Irish Food industries

December 21, 2017
Bord Bia celebrates Irish Food industries growth
Chris Dalton, Kepak, Tara McCarthy, CEO Bord Bia, and Tom Fitzgibbon, Silbuy

Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and his wife Aisling welcomed Michael Creed TD, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Tara McCarthy CEO, and Michael Carey, Chairman of Bord Bia, to the Annual Trade reception at the Embassy of Ireland in London recently.

Ambassador O’Neill welcomed guests from Food and Hospitality Industries and confirmed his support for Irish priorities and concerns in relation to international trade. Britain is still Ireland’s main importer of Irish food products.

Tara McCarthy, CEO Bord Bia, thanked the Ambassador for the welcome and warm reception. She also confirmed her pride in the continuing growth in Irish food-related industries.

Bord Bia celebrates Irish Food industries growth
Michael Carey, Chairman Bord Bia, Natasha Metcalf, Ocado, Damien Drumm, Sainsbury’s, Michelle Butler, Board Bia and Sean Brogan, Brogan Bakeries

Minister Michael Creed complimented Bord Bia’s achievements in ensuring that the agriculture, food and the marine sectors remain key economic drivers for Ireland.

Irish Cream liqueurs were showcased as part of the campaign by Irish Spirits Association to celebrate the upturn in sales after a challenging period.

You might also be interested in this article


Ireland's President’s Christmas Message 2017 - Irish World

Ireland’s President’s Christmas Message 2017 – Irish World

Every year the Irish President, Michael D. Higgins sends his Christmas message to the Irish people living in Ireland and abroad.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

Stephen Mangan Christmas readings for...
0 Shares December 20, 2017 in Community

Wembley man’s plea to find...
0 Shares December 20, 2017 in Community

What’s On at the Camden...
0 Shares December 13, 2017 in Community, Entertainment

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register