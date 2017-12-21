Bord Bia celebrates growth of Irish Food industries

Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and his wife Aisling welcomed Michael Creed TD, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine, Tara McCarthy CEO, and Michael Carey, Chairman of Bord Bia, to the Annual Trade reception at the Embassy of Ireland in London recently.

Ambassador O’Neill welcomed guests from Food and Hospitality Industries and confirmed his support for Irish priorities and concerns in relation to international trade. Britain is still Ireland’s main importer of Irish food products.

Tara McCarthy, CEO Bord Bia, thanked the Ambassador for the welcome and warm reception. She also confirmed her pride in the continuing growth in Irish food-related industries.

Minister Michael Creed complimented Bord Bia’s achievements in ensuring that the agriculture, food and the marine sectors remain key economic drivers for Ireland.

Irish Cream liqueurs were showcased as part of the campaign by Irish Spirits Association to celebrate the upturn in sales after a challenging period.

