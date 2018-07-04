Birmingham GAA club mourns loss of ‘true gentleman’

July 4, 2018

Adrian McGee, 51, was due to retire and start a new chapter of his life

Tributes have been paid to one of Warwickshire GAA’s “true gentleman” Adrian McGee, vice president, children’s officer and Under 15 mentor at Birmingham GAA club St Brendan’s, who passed away on 28 June at the age of 51.

A Detective Superintendent with Warwickshire Police, Mr McGee was due to retire and start “a new chapter in his life” with his wife Marie. His passing has stunned St Brendans GAA club and GAA community of Warwickshire as a whole, with tributes pouring in on social media to a “wonderful friend and colleague”, an “irreplaceable” and “great man”, and a “beautiful human being”.

The son of St Brendan’s founder member Walter McGee (RIP), Mr McGee was described as the “perfect ambassador” for the club by its chairperson Des Brennan.

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Brennan said: “Everyone at St. Brendan’s GAA Club is devastated by the very sad news of the loss of a true gentleman and a great friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

“He was our Vice President, Children’s Officer, Under 15 Mentor and the perfect ambassador for our Club and he will never be replaced.

“He made everyone feel an integral part of St. Brendan’s. All new members and parents were made to feel very welcome. He had an infectious smile, great sense of humour, charisma and a wonderful personality and touched the hearts of everyone.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marie, his mother Kitty, his sister Marie and brother Anthony McGee.”

Fellow Birmingham-based Gaelic football club James Connollys, said: “James Connollys is saddened to hear of the passing of St Brendans Vice President and Underage mentor Adrian McGee. Our condolences go out to all at St Brendans and of course the extended McGee family.”

Mr McGee’s passing comes as the St Brendan’s club prepares to mark its 60th anniversary. The club’s under 16s and under 18s are due to take part in this year’s GAA Continental Youth Championships (CYC) in Boston in August, as “a great way to honour this anniversary”. Further events are planned for later in the year.

Warwickshire county board secretary Michael Collins, said: “The Warwickshire GAA is deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of lifelong St Brendan’s man Adrian McGee.

“In recent years Adrian has been a driving force in St Brendan’s under age set up. We pass on our deepest condolences to his family and to St Brendan’s club.” Sean McDermotts GAA club in Birmingham said Mr McGee “epitomised everything that is great and good about the GAA”.

They added: “A fantastic ambassador for his club, an exceptional man, with exceptional qualities and talents, all of which he put to perfect use.

“We appreciate the huge loss Adrian will be to your club. Adrian will be missed by many.”

A touching Facebook dedication was paid on Facebook by Paul Smith, who said: “A wonderful person and a dear and valued friend to so many, Adrian’s work as head of serious crime meant that he had to deal with some of the worst events of humanity, although Ade never let that effect his generosity in love and enjoyment of life.

“Like so many others it feels so difficult to comprehend that we won’t see his smiling face or feel his warmth again. Such a massive loss of a beautiful person.” James Connollys GAA Club of Warwickshire said: “Our condolences go out to all at St Brendans and of course the extended McGee family.”

The club’s matches last weekend at both adult and juvenile level were cancelled as a mark of respect to Mr McGee. Mr McGee started his Police Career in the West Midlands Police prior to transferring to Warwickshire on promotion.