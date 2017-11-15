Big builders tog out to beat cystic fibrosis

November 15, 2017

Big builders tog out to beat cystic fibrosis in charity Gaelic football match

The MJ Clancy Football Club (Clancydocwra) and The Dennis Curran Football Club (Barhale) recently took part in a charity Gaelic football match at Tir Chonaill Park, Greenford, in aid of Cystic Fibrosis UK.

Up for grabs on the day was the coveted Tony O’Toole Cup.

Tony’s niece Siobhan suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and for the past 15 years Tony and his wife Linda have been raising money for the charity that helps to fund the research necessary to improve the lives of Siobhan and others with the condition.

Tony, who has worked for Clancydocwra for 44 years, is due to retire next year. Each Christmas, Tony lights up his house in 27,000 Christmas lights and opens his doors to the public; you can meet Santa, have a glass of mulled wine and a piece of Linda’s famous rocky road.

Barhale took home the Tony O’Toole Cup thanks to a goal from substitute Tony Boyle in the closing minutes of the match. The final score was 3-11 to 2-10.

More than £1,000 was raised for charity. The cup was presented to winning Barhale captain Conor McQuinn by Tony O’Toole, while the Man of the match award went to Edward Crowley, presented by Brendan Anderson.

Special thanks on the day went to Barhale for partaking in the event, DKO Telecoms, who sponsored the cup, Kilkern Recruitment for sponsoring the Man of the Match trophy and Gold and Silver medals, Personal Security Services for providing First Aid on the day, Cusacks for the signage, The Yard Bar for post-match facilities, The Clancy Group for the team kit and their continued support and finally to all who donated and attended on the day.

To donate go to Justgiving or if you would like to find out more about future events please follow “Tony O’Toole fund” on Facebook.

You may also be interested in: