Big Brother 2018 Online Applications close shortly

March 14, 2018

Housemates have till next Monday to apply online for this year’s Big Brother as it was announced that the deadline is Monday March 19th at 8:40pm

This year Big Brother is searching beyond borders to find the best housemates yet; from Llanelli to Loch Ness, and Newquay to Grimsby, through town and territory, from far and wide, Big Brother wants people from all backgrounds and all walks of life.

Paul Osborne, Creative Director, Big Brother UK says:

“Following the buzz around Celebrity Big Brother: Year of the Woman in January we are looking for stand out personalities who may be inspirational to our viewers, who have something to talk about and who will spark discussion both inside and outside of the House. We are searching all over the UK and Ireland for the best Housemates leaving no stone unturned.”

Applying for Big Brother 2018 is simple! Just follow these 3 easy steps

1. Make a video and save it onto your computer or mobile device before you start the application form

2. Save two recent pictures of yourself onto your computer or your mobile device

3. Fill in the application form on the Big Brother site and submit your video and picture

For the chance to move into Britain’s most famous house and win the grand prize, APPLY NOW:

www.bigbrotherauditions.com

