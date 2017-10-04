BibleCodes pay tribute to “hero” fan

October 4, 2017

BibleCode Sundays frontman Ronan MacManus paid tribute to John Keogh at the band’s Walk Like Kings album launch at the Claddagh Ring on Friday night.

Mr Keogh, 58, provided vocals on the BibleCode Sundays’ favourite The Green and Red of Harrow.

He passed away on 26 August, 11 days after being struck by a lorry on route to the livestock market in Harnham Road, Salisbury. Mr Keogh sustained head injuries in the crash and was transferred to Southampton General Hospital, where he died.

As well as appearing on the official recording of The Green and Red of Harrow, Mr Keogh is mentioned in the song’s lyrics, ‘John Keogh wooed the Mayo Girls at Ruislip GAA’.

Performing the song at their new album launch, MacManus dedicated it to Mr Keogh’s memory, calling him “a big friend and fan of the band”.

Mr Keogh was an organ donor and on the same day as his passing he gave two people a new lease of life, and “became the hero we [his family] always knew he was”.

The family’s full tribute to Mr Keogh at the time of his passing read: “John Patrick Keogh was born into this world on St Patricks Day 1959. He unfortunately suffered a devastating reaction to a childhood injection, which left him with a permanent learning disability.

“John had difficulties whilst living in London due to his learning disability so it was decided that John and his family would move to Wiltshire. This relocation happened three and a half years ago, and this started a new venture of independent living for John.

“It was from this that we found our new extended family, INSPIRE, who willingly took John into their arms, where he flourished through their expertise, patience and overall kindness for our son and brother.

“On Tuesday 15 August in Salisbury John had a road traffic accident where he was transferred to Southampton Neurological Centre who fought hard to save John’s life but unfortunately he gave up the battle on Saturday 26 August 2017.

“But from this there is light as John was an organ donor, and on the same day as John’s passing he gave two people a new lease of life. At last John became the hero we always knew he was.

“We would like to thank Southampton Neurological Team for their hard work and determination in trying to save John’s life and finally to the incredible INSPIRE team who truly are the nearest thing to angels.”

You may also be interested in: