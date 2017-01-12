The best facial scrubs for smooth skin

If you want to have the skin of a goddess, exfoliating is a beauty regime step you can’t skip. If you regularly battle clogged and congested pores, or skin that looks dull and lifeless, a good exfoliant will easily tackle these issues in one fell swoop.

The best ones will clear the muck, dispense with dead skin cells, and also contain much-needed hydrating ingredients to restore your skin to its brightest and smoothest yet.

Make sure to avoid facial scrubs that contain microbeads – the teeny tiny beads found in your exfoliants to help slough off dead skin. Although they’re shunned by skin doctors because they’re abrasive and can tear skin, they tend to pop up in a lot of cheaper formulas. And not only are they bad for your skin, but they are typically made of plastic that wind up in lakes and oceans once you rinse them off your face. This is a huge problem when you consider the fact that fish may eat them, and then you may eat that fish. If you aren’t sure whether your scrub contains microbeads, check the ingredients for “polyethylene.” If it’s in there, that means the beads are, too. Read on for our guide to the best exfoliants.

Fruit and nut scrubs

Origins Never a Dull Moment Skin-Brightening Face Polisher uses finely ground apricot seeds, mango seeds, and papaya extract to slough off dead skin, while Fresh’s Soy Face Exfoliant, using cucumber, rose hip, and jojoba seeds, not only resurfaces skin but also works to soothe and hydrate it.

Mario Badescu Almond & Honey Non Abrasive Face Scrub gently exfoliates and refines dry, flaky skin, while Yes to Grapefruit Daily Facial Scrub is full of Vitamin C, and uses fruit extracts to get rid of dead skin build-up.

Water based exfoliants

Water-based scrubs are good for oily skin. Clinique Exfoliating Scrub will deflake and decongest skin, and soften fine lines to help you achieve a clearer and more refreshed-looking complexion. BareMinerals Exfoliating Treatment Cleanser is a gentle water-activated powder that will thoroughly unclog pores. And Caudalie’s Gentle Buffing Cream is smoothing and soothing – perfect if your skin has been ravaged by rough microbeads.

Chemical exfoliants

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is dubbed “the Hollywood 2-minute facial”. Suitable for all skin types, the fruit enzymes provide a thorough chemical exfoliation instead of a physical one, to reveal a glowing complexion that will save on the cost of a professional treatment. Mario Badescu Glycolic Gel is a more intense exfoliant formulated with a combination of Glycolic Acid and Alpha Hydroxy Acids for congested, oily or discoloured skin. Regular use of this potent, oil-free gel will minimise blackheads, and soften lines and wrinkles.

