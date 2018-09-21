The search is on for this year’s Best Dressed Oyster

September 21, 2018

The UK’s finest chefs are being asked to enter a special competition that “shines a spotlight on the incredible talent and creative flair in the industry” and will showcase quality Irish seafood.

The Best Dressed Irish Oyster Competition – ran by Bord Bia, Ireland’s national food board – is back for its second year and entries are now open.

To enter the competition, chefs must submit a written recipe, which will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts, who will then chose a shortlist of finalists.

The winner will be announced on 15th October.

Last year saw an exciting final with 10 of the UK’s finest chefs from popular restaurants including Hix Restaurant, Club Gascon and Bob Ricard competing for the title

This year, the judges will be looking for preparation and presentation skills as well as unique flavours. The winner also wins a trip to Ireland to visit some of the island’s most highly regarded seafood producers.

Simon Lamont, formerly of Shuck Restaurant and winner of the 2017 competition, said. “When it comes to culinary competitions, there are plenty to choose from, but this one is leading the way when it comes to celebrating seafood as a speciality and highlights the specific skills required to prepare truly spectacular fish dishes.

“By taking part in the competition I learned so much, and winning the award was truly an honour.”

The final will be hosted by Nigel Barden and held at The Hero of Maida, where guests will see firsthand how the chefs perform.

Bord Bia, founded in 1994, acts as the link between Irish producers and their customers, promoting Irish food, drink and horticulture. Bord Bia’s worldwide objective is to develop markets for Irish suppliers and bring the taste of Irish food to a wider audience.

To enter, contact bestdressedoyster@fsc.uk.com. Deadline for all entries is 17:00, Wednesday 3rd October 2018.

