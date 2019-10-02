Benefit night to support bereaved former Tara ladies Gaelic footballer

10/02/2019

A special fundraising benefit night takes place on Saturday (5 October) for a former ladies Tara Gaelic footballer, left with four young children after her husband passed away from cancer.

Colm Burke, 41, was originally from Clonbur in Co Galway died last year. His widow, Paula, played Gaelic football for Tara ladies for many years.

Colm and Paula have four young children all aged between two and seven.

The benefit night will take place on Saturday at the Fleadh, Preston Road, to honour Colm’s memory, and raise money for Paula.

From Kingsbury, Paula attended St Gregory’s high school and worked for more than ten years as a nurse at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead.

The dance will take place on Saturday from 8pm. Tickets will cost £5, music will be provided by Barry Owen, and an auction and raffle will also take place on the night.

If anyone would like to buy tickets or make donations, please contact Marie on 07958577605.

The items for auction will include:

*A week’s accommodation in a luxury holiday apartment in Spain

*A golf eight-ball at Brocket Hall including breakfast, dinner and golf buggy

*Four tickets to see Tottenham Hotspur

*Four tickets to see Arsenal

*Two tickets to next year’s GAA All-Ireland Final

*A signed Watford jersey

*A signed Tipperary jersey and hurley

*A signed Mayo jersey

*Signed Shane Lowry souvenir

*Signed Ireland rugby jersey from their friendly against Wales and signed by James Ryan with an accompanying ticket from that game

