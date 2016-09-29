The A-list’s secret: Amber oil

It’s not often one of the A-list shares a beauty secret that us humble folk can easily afford. So when Frozen star Kristen Bell revealed at the 2016 Emmy Awards she had ditched designer perfumes in favour of an essential oil that costs a few pounds from a health food store, we were all ears.

Instead of opting for perfume at the event, Kristen admitted she was wearing amber oil. Why did the actress opt for the essential oil? Once you hear the all the benefits, you’ll go out and grab a bottle too.

Amber Oil is obtained from the Pinus Succinifera tree resin, found in Northern Europe. It is rich in antioxidants. The pure essential oil can be used as essences in the bath or in vaporisers. It is completely safe to use on skin, and it can also be included when making up your own massage blends after having first diluted them in a massage oil base or lotion base.

The ingredient is in many popular modern-day perfumes and is said to be beneficial for the respiratory system. And beauty companies have also picked up on the fragrant oil renowned for its therapeutic properties.

Kuumba Made Organic Amber & Sandalwood Bath & Body Oil is light, effective and fast absorbing. The aromatic organic Bath and Body Oil is packed with moisturising agents that leave skin and hair radiant.

Jo Malone London’s Dark Amber & Ginger Lily is a moisturising dry body oil which will leave skin soft and fragrant. There’s also cologne enriched with amber and black orchid with notes of black cardamom, ginger and water lily.

And for hair Montibello Gold Oil Essence Amber and Argan Shampoo is rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids (Omega 6) to nourish hair, moisturise and add strength and shine.

