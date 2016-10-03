Beauty: How to get smoky lips

There’s something sensual about a smoky eye, but now there’s a new trend in town – the smoky lip. Rather than giving your peepers depth, the time has come to turn attention to your pouts as beauty lovers around the globe have started to experiment with this look.

In the wake of Lipstick Queen launching a Smokey Lip Kit, we bring you some top tips on how you can apply it at home yourself.

Cosmetics company Saturated Colour is a top dog when it comes to lip colours and its make-up artists know a thing or two about how to make a statement.

“If you were all about smoky eyes, join the new trend and create your unique smoky lips effect this autumn,” a representative for the brand told Cover Media.

It’s so simple to do; you’ll wonder why you haven’t tried before now!

“Use any of your regular lipsticks and apply a black or grey lip pencil over the top,” Saturated Colour continued. “Blend with finger or a brush to enhance the smoky effect.”

Before anything though you want a neutral, smooth base to blend the products on as if your lips are dry or sore, the ‘smoky’ effect won’t have as much impact. Fillerina Lip & Eye Contour Cream is a product that helps chapped lips thanks to its unique blend of hyaluronic acid. After using this you won’t have to worry about lip products sticking to certain parts of your mouth due to dryness, and the blend of the pencil will be a lot more effortless.

In regards to what shades to use, Denise Rabor, international make-up artist and founder of Wow Beauty, suggests: “I love starting with a berry coloured lip liner fading in to a paler nude because berry send to be very on trend at the moment. This also makes the trend seem a lot less harsh if you are looking for a more subtle effect. Other colours that work well together is starting with a red to outline the lips and fading in to an orange/coral in the middle for a brighter look.”

While you wouldn’t wear a bold lip with smoky eyes, the same goes for smoky lips – keep eyes simple! Nude shadows or a flick of eyeliner is all you need.

© Cover Media