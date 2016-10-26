Conceal like a beauty pro

What’s the one item that girls who apply make-up on the go never skip? A layer of eye-bag reducing concealer.

Admit it, you’d be lost without one of the hardest-working beauty products in your make-up bag and concealer is essential for getting a flawless finish. Whether you need to cover up dark spots, reduce dark circles or banish blemishes, concealer really is a girl’s best friend. Here are our top tips to making it work for you.

Choose the right type for your issue

Concealers that come in liquid formulas, like Smashbox’s High Definition Liquid Concealer, work better for dry skin, and creamy ones like Nars Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer, work best for oily skin. If you’re planning to cover dark circles, use a colour-correcting pink or peach-toned concealer before using a formula that’s one shade lighter than your foundation with a yellow or peach undertone to brighten the area if you’re dark-skinned. If you want to cover spots, choose a green-toned concealer to neutralise the redness first, before using a cotton swab to dab on a high-coverage liquid concealer that perfectly matches your skin tone.

Conceal first, foundation last

To avoid concealer settling into fine lines or wrinkles, prep skin with a good moisturiser to plump up the outer layers before using a primer, such as Laura Mercia Foundation Primer. If you apply your foundation first, you won’t need to use as much concealer, as applying first means you end up removing most of it while applying your base. Finish off using a small brush and gently tap on some powder, such as Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder, to prevent your concealer from running.

Try out the triangle method

Kim Kardashian has previously revealed some bizarre methods for applying her special style of make-up – the most flattering way to apply concealer is to draw a simple triangle shape, with the base stretching across the under eye and the point facing downwards on your cheek. This technique not only conceals dark circles, but also gives face an instant uplift by drawing the focus upwards. Use either a beauty blender sponge or your fingers to tap the product – rather than spreading – to blend the area you want to disguise, so you get the most out of your concealer.

