Beauty: Pretty spring nails

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

Things are about to get ladylike when it comes to our fingertips, as spring 2017 is all about pretty feminine shades and finishes

Vivienne Curran, Senior Therapist at KAM Hair and Body Spa in Lossiemouth, Scotland, has listed the various shades which are set to be big hits in the coming months.

“This includes soft pinks, bubble-gum pinks and cloudy pinks. These shades are very feminine and cloudy pinks can be very low key, as they can look like a pink manicure where you can still see some of the nail through the polish,” she told Cover Media. “If you have a French manicure set, simply apply two coats of the pink shade all over the nail to create a cloudy pink style.”

Girly tones don’t stop there though as Vivienne predicts pastel grey colours with lilac and lavender undertones will also prove popular. It needn’t be a trend for just one time of year though, with the beauty expert encouraging nail polish lovers to rock it throughout the seasons.

“Lilacs and lavenders are popular for spring/summer, however, this colour trend is perfect for cool weather months. The lilac/lavender undertones add something unique to the popular pastel grey trend we seen in 2016,” she added.

It isn’t all about colour; Katie Jane, owner of Katie Jane Nails at Hair by JFK, Edinburgh, points out “classy and elegant, neutral and nude nails” are going to be big news this year (17). Because the finish never goes out of fashion, and looks great on all skin tones, she names it as a fashion staple.

You can always give it a new twist though, as she suggests: “I think we will also see matte nudes becoming popular this year, so invest in a mattifying topcoat and apply this on top of your favourite neutral polish!”

© Cover Media