Beauty: Gym hair to go

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

If it’s good enough for models of the moment Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, then it’s good enough for us

No we’re not talking dating a hot popstar or having a wardrobe stuffed with designer clothes (though obviously we wouldn’t say no), we’re on about making gym hair red carpet worthy.

If you’re still hitting the gym hard now that January’s out the way, well done you. After all, a new fitness regime is for life not just for after Christmas. However ensuring your locks remain luscious whilst juggling work, workouts and weekend nights can pose a challenge.

Whether heading straight for the office or embarking on a post-gym night out, the experts at Nicky Clarke Electricals have the answers when it comes to post-workout hair.

‘90s Tendril Up Do

“A quick and easy style which works with and not against the texture of your gym hair – this look makes your unwashed hair look chic and intentional,” a Nicky Clarke spokesperson told Cover Media.

Create a middle or side parting and blow dry your hair in sections using the SuperShine Dryer and large round brush to add volume, if you have time. If not, this style can be easily adapted to dirty hair, just make sure it’s not reached the greasy stage. Gather the hair and secure with a hairband. Choose a high pony for an on-trend look. Tease out the front sections and blow dry straight to frame your face. Finish with a little smoothing serum and fix with hairspray to keep in place.

Volume-filled Bob

“When hair is too silky it tends to drop out and lay flat. Therefore, slightly dirty hair can add volume and staying power to a style. The Frizz Control Hot Air Styler is perfect for adding volume and means you only have to pop one tool in your gym bag – result!” the experts comment.

Create sections with clips and along with dry shampoo use the Hot Air Styler by Nicky Clarke or TRESemme’s Keratin Smooth Salon Volume Hot Air Styler to add volume to your slightly dirty gym hair. Pull the Styler up and turn under whilst using to create volume. When styling the last top layer, sweep over into a side parting and fix with hairspray.

Tousled Waves

“The key to achieving waves that stay is to style them on unwashed hair. Therefore, if heading out after your gym sesh, subtly sexy waves are the perfect choice and they require minimal effort,” smiled the pros. “Creating curls is always easier on slightly dirty hair as they hold their shape better.”

Create an off balance centre parting and take sections starting at the face working backwards. Take each section, comb through and wrap around the Nicky Clarke SuperShine Wand or ghd’s Curve Soft Curl Tong to about ear level. Keep the wand horizontal at all times as this will give the look more width when waving. Leave the waves you have created loose in order to cool down. Finger through and fix with hairspray.

© Cover Media