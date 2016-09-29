Embrace your Irish skin

If you’ve returned from a getaway as pale as you were when you left, there’s no need to fret. Pale is beautiful and while others may be flashing their tans, you should embrace your fair Irish skin and highlight how gorgeous it is.

One of the most worrying areas for porcelain-skinned beauties is getting your legs out when everyone else around you is golden brown. You don’t have to reach for the fake tan as you can get just as good a glow without smothering colour on your legs. Make-up artist Johanna Dalemo previously told Mail Online that the best ways to make your pins look perfect is to exfoliate (body brush, glove or scrub) every week, then slather them in moisturiser. The Body Shop’s Coconut Shimmer Body Lotion not only hydrates, but it features a subtle shine to it when applied. Who needs tights when your legs are so flawless!

You have so many options when it comes to your make-up too, though a lot depends on your hair colour. Brunettes and raven-haired women can be bolder, but for blonde beauties it’s better to stick with lighter, brighter colours.

As black can be quite harsh against fair skin, we suggest dark greys or browns with your eyeliners, eyeshadows and mascaras – as not only will they add depth, but they won’t give you a goth-vibe either. If your hair is light as well, try light browns and pale greys for a softer finish.

With lips, you have a lot of freedom (just stick to nude/neutral if you’re going for bold eyes!). Rich purples and reds will make your pout stand out with dark locks; though make sure you’ve neatly lined your lips first to avoid any spillage. It’s also best to check whether the shade complements your teeth too, as certain tones can take whiteness away from your smile and replace it with a yellow tinge.

Blondes; go for corals, pale pinks and even hot pinks, to create a fun and flirty facade. Again, beware the impact on teeth!

Blushes apply for both hair types here; keep it relaxed! Peachy tones or pink tints will give a touch of warmth without making it look as though you’ve just sprinted through a sauna, and be sure to blend in properly so you’re not left with any harsh creases.

