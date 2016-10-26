BBC World Questions in Dublin

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

As Europe grapples with the big issues of migration, the economy and security, BBC World Questions is in Dublin on Wednesday 9 November.

Jonathan Dimbleby will chair the debate and invite members of the public to question a panel of politicians and thinkers on the big issues affecting Ireland and post-Brexit Europe, including Leo Varadkar, Minister for Social Protection and Teachta Dála for Dublin West and Mary Lou McDonald, Deputy Leader of Sinn Féin and Teachta Dála for Dublin Central.

Britain and Northern Ireland are preparing for exit from the European Union. Ireland is the only EU country with a land border with part of the UK.

BBC World Questions will provide an opportunity to discuss how the relationship between the two countries and the rest of the continent may evolve in the future. There is also an opportunity to discuss what this means to the Good Friday Agreement which helped bring an end to the violence in Northern Ireland.

We can also expect questions on abortion in Ireland where it remains largely prohibited under the country’s constitution and they will have the result of the Presidential Elections in America to discuss – but crucially, no one on the panel knows what will be asked until the night itself.

Mary Hockaday, Controller BBC World Service English, said: “The BBC World Service is the home of international debate and this time World Questions is going to Ireland, the only EU country with a land border with the UK. At a time when Ireland faces important questions about the implications of Brexit, we look forward to hearing the views of the public and our distinguished panel on how the relationship between the two countries and the rest of the continent may evolve in the future.”

Alf Desire, Director of the British Council in Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be once again partnering with the BBC for World Questions following successful events in Athens, Riga, Berlin, Nicosiaand Budapest earlier this year. Working in partnership with the BBC enables the British Council to further enhance the reputation of the UK globally through our work in cultural relations.”

World Questions will be recorded at the Printworks Conference Centre, part of the Dublin Castle complex. If you would like to join in the debate and be part of the audience please apply for free tickets here:http://www.britishcouncil.ie/events/bbc-world-questions-public-debate

BBC World Questions is an English language event in partnership with the British Council. The debate will be lead entirely by questions from the audience. It will be recorded for international radio broadcast by the BBC World Service on Saturday 12 November.