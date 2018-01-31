Ballroom and more at the London Irish Centre in Camden

The London Irish Centre in Camden is bringing back good old fashioned ballroom dancing this month for St Valentine’s Day (Wednesday 14 February) with the ever popular Mary Rose and her band and Shane Owens.

Keep It Country TV’s Shauna McStravock will be there on the night to film proceedings and will be looking for people to interview – it could be you. Catch what promises to be the beginning of the return of a long-established Irish tradition in London – dancing.

Tickets are £10 (Concessions £8). Call 0208 7916 2222 for more

Ed Sheeran

Thanks to everyone who supported the London Irish Centre’s annual Christmas Appeal. The draw has now been completed for the Dermot O’Leary and Ed Sheeran event on 19 June 19 and the winner has been contacted. There will be more chances to win and buy tickets to this show in the coming weeks and months. Join our mailing list at londonirishcentre.org.

Irish Ink #3 Catherine Ryan Howard

The London Irish Centre is back with part three of our series of intimate conversations with Irish writers. The Ladykillers: Sam Blake talks murder with Catherine Ryan Howard. Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin will be chatting to award winning crime author Catherine Ryan Howard about all things criminal. Vanessa writes crime novels as Sam Blake. Expect the knives to be drawn. Find out exactly how crime writers’ tricks of the trade and other tips. Sam Blake’s In Deep Water is published on the same day as the talk while Catherine’s The Liar’s Girl is out on 1 March. Date: 8 February Time: 8pm Tickets: £8 from londonirishcentre.org and can be purchased at the door

The Big Night Out

The London Irish Centre will host The Big Night Out our annual black-tie fundraiser on Friday 2 March. It will be a special night of entertainment with special guests in our historic Camden home. Fabulous drinks, food, auctions, dancing, craic agus ceoil ‘til late sponsored by The McGrath Group, O’Donovan Waste and Metro Bank. Date: 2 March Time: 7pm – 1am Location: London Irish Centre Tickets: £125 each ir table of 10 for £1,200. See: info@londonirishcentre.org or londonirishcentre.org

Seán Keane

The London Irish Centre is delighted to welcome Galway’s Seán Keane back for a very special concert. Tickets for this event are flying out the door so be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment! Date: 24 February Time: 8pm Location: London Irish Centre Tickets: £20 general admission (£18 concession) londonirishcentre.org

KILA

St. Patrick’s Night

The London Irish Centre will welcome the Irish folk and world music legends KILA to the centre for a very special show this St. Patrick’s Day.

Date: 17 March

Time: 7pm

Location: London Irish Centre

Tickets: £20 general admission / £18 concession at www.londonirishcentre.org

Advice and Outreach New Timetable

Our Camden service continues offer advice on welfare benefits, housing, passports, Irish pensions and health. We are increasing the appointment slots available. Please phone 0207 916 2222 if you wish to make an appointment.

Monday

AM – Emergency Drop In

PM – By Appointment

Tuesday

AM 9:30 – 12:30 Drop In

PM 14:00 – 16:00 Drop In

Wednesday

AM CLOSED

PM By Appointment

Thursday

AM By Appointment

PM 14:00 – 16:00 Drop In

Friday

AM 9:30 – 12:30 Drop In

PM CLOSED

Wellbeing Service

Lunch Club is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in Camden and open to anyone Irish aged over 50. We are taking referrals. Ring 0207 916 2222 and ask for Dane.

Social Groups

Monday

Hanwell

1.30pm to 3.30pm.

William Hobbayne Centre Lower Boston Road Hanwell W7 2HB

Tuesday

Hammersmith

1.00pm to 3.00pm

St Mary’s Church, 2 Edith Road

Hammersmith, W14 9BA

Wednesday

Sutton

(1st and 3rd of the month)

2:00-4:00pm

Sutton Club

Granfers Community Centre

73-79 Oakhill Road

SM1 3AA

Thursday

Ealing

1:30-3:30pm

Ealing Town Hall

New Broadway

London

W5 2BY

Friday

Shepherd’s Bush

1.30pm to 3.30pm

St Stephens Social Club

Gayford Road

Shepherds Bush

W12 2BY

If you would like more information please contact Jennifer Purcell at 020 7428 2071 or

Jenniferpurcell@londonirishcentre.org

London Irish Centre, 50-52 Camden Square, London NW1 9XB.

