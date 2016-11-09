Bake Off final was UK’s most watched TV show since 2012

The Great British Bake Off final was the most watched television programme in the U.K. since 2012.

Candice Brown was crowned winner of the programme when it drew to a close on its final series on the BBC last month (Oct16). A staggering 15.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Candice compete against Jane Beedle and Andrew Smyth for the crown – 850,000 more than saw Nadiya Hussain win the 2015 series.

The confirmed ratings figures show that this year’s (16) Bake Off final attracted the highest audience since the London 2012 Olympics and Euro 2012 football tournament.

If sporting events are excluded from the list, the episode was the most watched television programme in the U.K. since The X Factor in 2010, when Matt Cardle was named winner.

Channel 4 will be doing their best to replicate the Bake Off’s success when it moves to their network next year, with Paul Hollywood the only member of the show’s original team going with it. His fellow judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc have stayed with the BBC, and are expected to re-team for a new project in the near future.

The BBC will screen two Bake Off Christmas specials before the programme moves to Channel 4.

Candice has been tipped for a £1 million payday after her victory, through predicted book deals, television work and promotional jobs, and told the Daily Mirror recently that she’s not ruling anything out when it comes to what she will do after winning the series.

“I love baking and this has increased my love of baking,” she said. “If I can get my little vintage shop selling tea and cakes with random antiques that would be my ultimate dream.

“Let’s wait and see what will come my way but I will be grabbing it with both hands and running with it, that’s for sure. It would be crazy not to, wouldn’t it?”

