Back to the Ballroom in Camden and Kilburn

February 21, 2018

On a dreadful wet and windy night there was a feeling of nostalgia in the air for the days of the ballrooms of romance at the London Irish Centre in Camden on Valentine’s Day, as the first Back to the Ballroom dance took place, in association with The Irish World, writes Michael McDonagh.

Music for the dancing was provided by the ever popular Mary Rose and her band, who introduced during the course of an enjoyable evening, special guests Irish World Award winner Shane Owens, newcomer the lovely Shauna Mc- Stravock, McGinty and Slim Attraction.

Amongst the audience enjoying the night were Tom and Kitty McAsey, John and Sally Connelly, Larry O’Leary, Michael Sills and John Giltenan all members of CICA as well as staff from the Irish World and other members of the London Irish community, who welcomed this chance to go down memory lane.

It was wonderful to see the natural jiving and waltzing talents of the crowd, who took to the floor like ducks to water, following a long tradition of dancing in London.

With this, the first Dance here in association with the Irish World, as well as the one at the Mazenoid Social Club in Quex Road run by McGinty, it is hoped that it will be the start of a revival in the popularity of ballroom dancing, which is both good sociable fun and a way for the senior citizens amongst us to keep fit.

