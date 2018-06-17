Awards for community volunteers

June 17, 2018

The umbrella organisation Irish in Britain (formerly the Federation of Irish Societies) last week held its first ever Volunteer Awards at the Embassy of Ireland in London.

The awards are intended to celebrate voluntarism in the Irish community and exceptional contributions made by individuals.

The awards were presented by comedian Rory O’Hanlon in the presence of Ireland’s Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and Irish in Britain CEO Brian Dalton.

Mr Dalton praised the “selfless work of volunteers who support our community”.

He said his organisation hopes to develop the awards initiative and establish it as an annual event for the Irish community in Britain.

Three individuals and one group of seven volunteers were awarded for their outstanding voluntary work for which they received a piece of commemorative crystal and a gift.

They are: Brian Heffernan, who volunteers with Causeway Irish Housing; Peter Hinton and Owen Hagan, who are both trustees of Irish Community Care; and the Care in the Community Group which volunteers with Irish Network Stevenage.

The winners were chosen out of just over 40 nominations and selected by a panel of three judges with experience in the voluntary sector.

