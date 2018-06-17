Awards for community volunteers

June 17, 2018

Awards community volunteers

Awards for community volunteers

The umbrella organisation Irish in Britain (formerly the Federation of Irish Societies) last week held its first ever Volunteer Awards at the Embassy of Ireland in London.

The awards are intended to celebrate voluntarism in the Irish community and exceptional contributions made by individuals.

The awards were presented by comedian Rory O’Hanlon in the presence of Ireland’s Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and Irish in Britain CEO Brian Dalton.

Awards community volunteers

Mr Dalton praised the “selfless work of volunteers who support our community”.

He said his organisation hopes to develop the awards initiative and establish it as an annual event for the Irish community in Britain.

Awards community volunteers

Three individuals and one group of seven volunteers were awarded for their outstanding voluntary work for which they received a piece of commemorative crystal and a gift.

They are: Brian Heffernan, who volunteers with Causeway Irish Housing; Peter Hinton and Owen Hagan, who are both trustees of Irish Community Care; and the Care in the Community Group which volunteers with Irish Network Stevenage.

Awards community volunteers

The winners were chosen out of just over 40 nominations and selected by a panel of three judges with experience in the voluntary sector.

You may also be interested in:

New artworks for new Elizabeth line stations

Related News

New artworks for new Elizabeth line stations
0 Shares June 13, 2018 in Entertainment, Community

GAA: Plastics banned at next month’s ABCs
0 Shares June 13, 2018 in Community, Sport

The Irish World gives vital support to multiple London GAA teams
0 Shares May 31, 2018 in News, Community, Sport

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register