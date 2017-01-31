Award for Letchworth Gardener

Landscaping project in Hertfordshire praised

A London-Irish gardener has been honoured by a panel of industry experts for his work on a landscaping project in Hertfordshire.

Letchworth-based Daniel Shea was celebrated at the Society of Garden Designers (SGD) Awards where he won the ‘Future Designer’ prize. He received the award thanks to his efforts on a two-acre country garden in Hertford, in which he wanted to combine the old with the new and work seamlessly with the rest of the property.

The judges praised his ability to mix a variety of styles, resulting in an impressive overall look which fitted the client’s request.

“[It is] an exceptional design that met the client’s brief in a bold yet sympathetic way,” they said. “The design of the garden helps unify the new build into the existing site and complements both the old and the new.

“The articulation of space is handled with great competence and the strong, yet soft architectural planting links everything together and softens any hard lines.”

Daniel explained how he was delighted to receive the award, particularly since it came from an organisation which recognises the “outstanding achievements in the garden and the landscape design profession”.

His style has been described as “contemporary with a soft, natural finish” and he continues to practise across the South East of England.