Audi Dublin International Film Festival 2017

The Audi Dublin International Film Festival 2017 (16th-26th Feb) opens tonight and brings the world best films to Dublin

Film fans have a sensational 11 days of cinema ahead with the opening on Thursday night of the Audi Dublin International Film Festival that brings an array of top talent to Dublin to present a first look at the best films from around the world and the key Irish films from the year ahead. Full details and tickets are available at diff.ie.

The Opening Night Gala Irish Premiere starts the festival tonight with hotly-anticipated Irish-Canadian co-production Maudie featuring Ethan Hawke and Sally Hawkins finally making its Irish homecoming after international critical acclaim. Director Aisling Walsh will attend the screening for a Q&A in front of an audience that includes festival goers, filmmakers and industry professionals.

Gráinne Humphreys, Festival Director said ‘2017’s festival looks set to be a roaring success with the terrific programme of films already seeing a huge number of new festival goers booking for the first time. The Audi Dublin International Film Festival is open to everyone so if you haven’t booked your tickets yet, now is the time to look at the films on offer and take a chance on something new.’

Highlights of the first weekend include the Gala Screening of Jim Sheridan’s The Secret Scripture with a host of special guests; the World Premiere of Jamie Thraves’ Pickups with actor Aidan Gillen in attendance, Tindersticks frontman Stuart Staples will present his brilliant new project Minute Bodies: The Intimate World of F, Percy Smith and New Zealand screen legend Kerry Fox will appear at the Irish premiere of The Rehearsal and join us for a look back at her breakthrough role in Jane Campion’s An Angel At My Table.

On Monday 20th Feb the festival hosts the Centre-piece Gala screening of new Irish documentary In Loco Parentis and the Cineworld Gala World Premiere of new Irish horror Nails with Ross Noble, Shauna MacDonald and Leah McNamara in attendance. On Wednesday 22nd Feb, the festival hosts the Irish premiere of Unless, a new Irish-Canadian film starring Catherine Keener. Director Alan Gilsenan will attend the screening.

The Audi Gala of Free Fire on Thurs 23rd Feb sees cult-film maestro Ben Wheatley return to the festival, joined by Irish cast members Jack Reynor and Cillian Murphy.

Friday 24th Feb sees a special tribute to Sir John Hurt with the first Irish screening of his performance in 2014’s acclaimed Snowpiercer and Anna Friel appears with director Juanita Wilson at a Special Presentation screening of Tomato Red.

The Festival’s final day sees no let up in activity with a Special Presentation of Indonesian martial arts star Iko Uwais’s new film Headshot; the Special Presentation World Premiere of Emer Reynolds The Farthest with an appearance from Voyager Program project manager John Casani; the much-speculated-about Surprise Film; and the Closing Gala Irish Premiere of John Butler’s Handsome Devil.

Tickets for the films in Audi Dublin International Film Festival are available to buy online at diff.ie