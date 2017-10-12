Auction to raise vital funds for Donegal flood victims

A group of UK businesses are joining together to raise vital funds for the families affected by the severe floods in Donegal in August.

Over 50 families were displaced after the severe flooding of the Inishowen Peninsula, where the ‘once in 100 years’ weather event affected 1,500km of road.

Now UK businesses are raising funds for the families by raffling off a brand new Ford Focus Diesel car.

Donegal native Tim Kelly’s firm Kelly Communications have provided the temporary car, which is emblazoned with the logos of the London and Manchester businesses that have leant their support to the cause.

The raffle will be launched in London this weekend, before the car will travel to Donegal next weekend.

Tickets cost £20 each, or three for £50. The car is worth £20,000 and will be replaced by a 2018 car after the winner is drawn in December.

