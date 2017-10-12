Auction to raise vital funds for Donegal flood victims

October 12, 2017
Auction raise vital funds Donegal flood victims
Fintan Delaney (Malin Head) who sponsored the graphics and organiser Brendan ‘Tiny’ Vaughan (Carrigart)

A group of UK businesses are joining together to raise vital funds for the families affected by the severe floods in Donegal in August.

Over 50 families were displaced after the severe flooding of the Inishowen Peninsula, where the ‘once in 100 years’ weather event affected 1,500km of road.

Now UK businesses are raising funds for the families by raffling off a brand new Ford Focus Diesel car.

Donegal native Tim Kelly’s firm Kelly Communications have provided the temporary car, which is emblazoned with the logos of the London and Manchester businesses that have leant their support to the cause.

The raffle will be launched in London this weekend, before the car will travel to Donegal next weekend.

Tickets cost £20 each, or three for £50. The car is worth £20,000 and will be replaced by a 2018 car after the winner is drawn in December.

You might also be interested in this article


Church calls for power of prayer to scrap cycle superhighway - The Irish World

Church calls for power of prayer to scrap cycle superhighway – The Irish World

A Chiswick church is urging its congregation to pray for plans for a cycle superhighway (CS9), to run past its front door, to be scrapped.

The Irish World The Irish World

Related News

London school’s remarkable transformation in...
0 Shares October 12, 2017 in Community

Church calls for power of...
0 Shares October 12, 2017 in Community

Cricklewood freight ‘super hub’ plan...
0 Shares October 12, 2017 in Community

Register now to keep updated with the latest Irish news

  • Email updates
  • Competitions and give aways
  • Full access to 28 years of archives
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register