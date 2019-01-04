Armagh couple scoop £115m Euromillions jackpot

January 4, 2019



A couple from Co. Armagh have been named as the latest winners of the Euromillions lottery jackpot, taking home a staggering £115m from the New Year’s Day draw.

Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Moira, County Armagh, decided to go public with their win.

In a press conference near Belfast this morning, the couple expressed their disbelief and how “overwhelmed” they were of the news.

Frances, 52, commented: “I always hoped we would win the lottery one day, but when we did, it would be just our luck that lots of others would win on the same day with the same numbers too – never in my wildest dreams did I think we would ever win almost £115million.”

“We celebrated with a hug and a cup of tea… then wrote a list of those we would share it with,” they added, saying they intended to give some of their winnings to fifty people.

The couple is now the National Lottery’s fourth biggest ever winners after scooping £114,969,775.70 in the January 1st draw.

In anticipation of revealing of the jackpot winners’ identities yesterday, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Imagine kicking off the new year with an extra £114M to your name.”

He added: “What an amazing win and year ahead for one lucky UK ticket-holder. This win ranks at number four in the list of the biggest ever National Lottery winners and we look forward to helping them begin to enjoy their win.”