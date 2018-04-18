Appeal to find Betty and Linda Cochran

April 18, 2018

Appeal to find co-workers of Clapham woman diagnosed with suspected work-related cancer

Garret Spring, a solicitor specialising in work-related cancer claims with law firm Access Legal Solicitors, is keen to get in touch with sisters Betty and Linda Cochran from Cork who worked with 54-year-old Kayalvili Pusparaj (she goes by the name Kay) at Dolby Laboratories in Union Road, Clapham, South London during the 1990s.

Kay was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015 and Garret urgently needs to track down Betty and Linda or any others who may have worked with Kay to help solve the puzzle of how Kay contracted lung cancer:

‘Kay firmly believes that the company would never have knowingly done anything to harm its employees. However, she and all her family have never smoked and all other potential triggers for her cancer have so far been dismissed by her doctors. One possibility is that her exposure to anything carcinogenic may have been when she was at work.’

Kay’s work in making PCBs involved the use of chemicals and acids which, when heated, may have released carcinogenic fumes throughout the factory. Garret needs confirmation of the work practices involved at the time, what protection or information may have been available what these substances may have been.

Anyone who thinks they might have relevant information or is concerned about their own health should call Garret Spring on 03700 86 6394 or email garret.spring@accesslegalsolicitors.co.uk

You may also be interested in: