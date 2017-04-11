Anonymous €100,000 missing person reward

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn

An anonymous donor has put up a €100,000 (£85,000) reward for information on the disappearance of a 22-year-old in 2000

Trevor Deely, from Naas in Co. Kildare, was last seen walking home from a Christmas party in Dublin city centre in the early hours of December 8, 2000.

Investigators have discovered new information and a mystery man is now being traced by gardaí who never closed the case. Gardaí discovered that the man they are now trying to trace waited outside Mr Deely’s workplace in the early hours of that morning. The new development came to light as a result of technological advances in the examination of CCTV footage.

“This missing person’s case could be upgraded to a suspicious death investigation,” a senior source said as reports were that one possible investigation was that he was pushed into the River Dodder.

Last week Crimestoppers renewed its appeal and said the award money is a once-off amount that is being offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Mr Deely worked in Bank of Ireland Asset Management in Dublin and was last seen walking down Haddington Road, close to Baggot Street Bridge, after the office Christmas party at 4.14am on 8 December 2000.

The new footage shows a man standing outside the bank’s office in the early hours of the morning in question. Mr Deely arrived at his office after attending Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Lower Leeson Street just before 3.30am. He is seen speaking briefly to the man before he goes into the building.

Mr Deely worked in the IT department of the bank and when he arrived he was ‘drowned wet’, said colleague Karl Pender who was working overnight. Mr Deely briefly logged onto his computer before going to the office canteen with Mr Pender where he chatted about the night’s Christmas party.

Gardaí say the man in the CCTV was in the doorway, possibly sheltering from heavy rain, as Mr Deely walked in shortly before 3.30am. He is then seen waiting outside for a short time before crossing the road.

When Mr Deely leaves the building after 4am he is carrying an umbrella. The footage then shows a man – who gardaí believe is the same man from earlier – following him. Trevor is described as 6’1” in height and of slim build. He has short red/brown hair and fair complexion.

He was last seen wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket. He was carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn