Anne Geoghan on the Pope’s visit

August 28, 2018

The Irish World’s Anne Geaghan was in Dublin for the Pope’s visit and the World Meeting of Families

After Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s gave his speech in Dublin Castle calling for a New Ireland and a new relationship between church and state Pope Francis went to St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin to address 350 married and engaged couples.

He listened to testimonies and questions from Vincent and Theresa who are married for over 50 years, a young couple Denis and Sinead who are getting married soon and newlyweds who asked how they can pass on their faith to their children.

He then visited the Capuchin Fathers’ Day Centre “to meet some families facing grave challenges and real hardship, but who are being shown love and support by the Capuchin Fathers”.

Of that visit, he said: “Our world needs a revolution of love. Let that revolution begin with you and your families. A few months ago, someone told me that we are losing our ability to love.

“Slowly but surely, we are forgetting the direct language of a caress, the strength of tenderness. There will be no revolution of love without a revolution of tenderness. “By your example, may your children be guided to become a kinder, more loving, more faith-filled generation, for the renewal of the Church and of all Irish society.”

People lined the route to the Homeless Centre where the Pope met co-director Brother Kevin Crowley and the centre’s staff. After a busy morning there was special warmth in his smile as His Holiness met many people who are cared for in a number of ways by the Capuchin staff every day. He also blessed all the children present and thanked the disadvantaged people who use the centre for trusting the Capuchin fathers.

Brother Kevin said: “The message he gave was that we should show dignity and respect to every person in need, that was his real message.”

He added: “It is very sad to think that little children have to go back to hostels in the evening time when they leave our centre”

For others who had travelled to Dublin from all over the world, the highlight was the Festival of Families in Croke Park where a wonderful concert was delivered and shown on television all over the world. In his address before the concert ended he mentioned that people feel tired, angry and sad as well as experiencing the joys of Family Life.

You may also be interested in: