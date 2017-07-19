London Irish bands organise Grenfell Tower benefit gig

A group of London Irish bands are taking part in a special fundraising event to help the victims who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire last month.

Andy Nolan of the Bible Code Sundays is organising the event at the Claddagh Ring, and received huge support from all of those he called on for help.

On the night the Bible Code Sundays will perform, along with The Monday Club, Contraband and Lorraine O’Reilly.

There will also be DJs playing and very special guests including Spider Stacey from The Pogues, who will be joining the Bible Codes on stage, Irish, British and European boxing champion Matthew Macklin; actor/director Sean Cronin (Harry Potter/Mission Impossible); actor Dean Smith (Jack Mulligan) and The Aaron Crosbie School Of Irish Dance.

Saddened and angry

“I was born and brought up in West London so I, like everyone else, was deeply saddened and angry with what happened at Grenfell,” says Andy.

“My short film Jack Mulligan was filmed around that area so all of us involved in that production have a deep affinity with this part of London.

“We actually premiered the film on Facebook just hours before the fire broke out. I have family and friends there too so I just felt like I needed to try and help out in some way.

“I’ve organised a good few fundraisers before and Finbar Holian at The Claddagh Ring has always been very supportive of them and was immediately on board when I approached him for this.

“I made a few phone calls and almost everyone has said ‘yes, how can we help?’ We’ll be hosting a raffle and an auction too with some fantastic prizes to be won.

“I’d urge everyone to please come down and support this very worthwhile cause.”

The event takes place from 8:30pm on July 21st and entry will cost £10. All proceeds will go directly to the victims ofthe tragedy via The London Community Foundation.

You might also be interested in this article