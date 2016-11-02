Ambassador attends Roger Casement Exhibition

IRISH AMBASSADOR TO VISIT ROGER CASEMENT EXHIBITION AT THE GALLERIES OF JUSTICE MUSEUM

The Irish Ambassador, Dan Mulhall, will come to Nottingham for the first time on Friday 11th November. During his time in the city he will visit the Galleries of Justice Museum where he will explore the museum’s Roger Casement exhibition which showcases the life, crime, trial and subsequent legacy of the man who was convicted of High Treason in 1916 for his part in planning the Dublin Easter Rising.

The Galleries of Justice Museum will host a lunch for the Ambassador which will also be attended by special guests including members of Nottingham’s Irish community. He will then see a courtroom performance and talk about the trial of Roger Casement, which will also be available for members of the public to attend. The courtroom performance and talk will look at the consequences of the treason act which, at the time of the trial was over 700 years old, and also include a performance of the speech that Roger Casement gave at his trial 100 years ago.

Nottinghamshire has strong links with the 1916 Easter Rising. The Sherwood Foresters Regiment were the first soldiers to arrive in Dublin following the uprising. They suffered severe casualties and their contribution will also be acknowledged during the visit. The original Bow Street Dock, in which Casement stood during his committal hearing, forms part of the collection at the Galleries of Justice Museum.

Tim Desmond, Chief Executive at the Galleries of Justice Museum said: “We are delighted to welcome the Irish Ambassador to Nottingham for this special event linked to Roger Casement. As part of the visit he will also have the opportunity to see the original Bow Street Dock, which is part of the collection at the museum and is where Casement stood during his committal hearing.

“In February 2017 we will become the National Justice Museum and it is important to us that we continue to tell stories of national and international significance such as this one. Another interesting link that we have to Casement’s trial is the location that it took place – at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Since 2011 we have delivered public legal education programmes at the Royal Courts of Justice – an example of how we use authentic legal spaces to create enjoyable learning experiences, connecting students with real life experiences, spaces and objects. By giving people the opportunity to learn about the law in a fun and interactive way, we can empower them to take an interest in their rights and responsibilities to become active citizens.”

Gerry Molumby, who has also been heavily involved in arranging the visit said: ” As an Irishman living and working in Nottingham for many years I am delighted that the Galleries of Justice Museum are hosting this event in this anniversary year of Ireland taking its place amongst the nations of the world; a major exhibition on Roger Casement. He was a Knight of the Realm, an Irish Patriot, but for me he was one of Ireland’s greatest activist of human rights ”

Members of the public that would like to attend the courtroom performance and talk on Friday 11 th November at 1pm can do so by booking in advance on 0115 993 9818 or 0115 952 0555 or by emailing Vanessa.corns@galleriesofjustice.org.uk. Please note that places are limited and must be booked in advance. Places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.