Amazon announces a thousand new jobs in Ireland

June 20, 2018

Online retailer Amazon is adding more than 1,000 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years taking its workforce to more than 3,500.

It is the largest jobs announcement by a multinational company in Ireland this year.

Ireland has a a corporate tax rate of just 12.5 percent, making it highly attractive to US global giants like Apple, Google and Facebook – which account for one in 10 local jobs.

The new jobs, in Dublin, will include software engineers, security specialists and big data specialists at both Amazon and Amazon Web Services, its cloud storage division.

Earlier this year Amazon said it would create 2,500 new jobs here in Britain bringing its total British workforce to 28,000.

Amazon’s Country Leader for Ireland Mike Beary said recruitment is already underway: “In addition to opening our new headquarters building in Dublin today, we are excited to announce that we are adding 1,000 new highly skilled technology jobs for Amazon and Amazon Web Services in Ireland over the next two years. ”

“Already we have posted 200 jobs on our website and more will be posted there over the next few weeks and months.”

You may also be interested in: