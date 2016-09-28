Beer lowers sexual inhibitions

If the thought of weekend drinking seems like a distant memory this Monday morning, let us remind you of some of the joys that come from an ice cold pint of beer.

First off it’s refreshing, especially if you’re lucky enough to be sinking it in the sun. It can also help you relax and unwind, and the latest research suggests beer helps people feel more confident about sex.

Scientists from Switzerland’s University Hospital of Basel found that people who drank half a litre of beer were less shy about sex and found it easier to view sexual images. This was especially true in women, who have a higher concentrating of alcohol in their blood after drinking the same amount as men. However neither sex showed changed in their levels of sexual arousal.

A study group of 60 people were looked at, aged between 18 and 50, with half being given the measure of beer. The rest of the group was given a non-alcoholic version. All 60 were then asked to complete a range of tasks, from a face recognition test, an empathy test and a sexual arousal test.

The team also noticed that after drinking the measure of beer, participants were more attracted to happy faces and social situations.

“We found that drinking a glass of beer helps people see happy faces faster and enhances concern for positive emotional situations,” lead researcher Professor Matthias Liechti commented.

“Alcohol also facilitates the viewing of sexual images, consistent with disinhibition, but it does not enhance sexual arousal. These effects of alcohol on social cognition likely enhance sociability.”

Professor Liechti’s work is published in journal Psychopharmacology and was presented at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) annual meeting in Vienna.

