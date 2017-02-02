Airbnb reveals top Irish homes

Airbnb Reveals Top 10 ‘Wish Listed’ Homes by Irish Families

Out of 3 million listings internationally, the Top 10 family-friendly Wish Listed properties by Irish users are all in Ireland!

Trend towards getting away from it all and returning to nature with sea-view, country estates and stunning architecturally designed remote ‘homes away from home’

Today, Airbnb revealed its 10 most popular family-friendly* homes, following an analysis of hundreds of thousands of Wish Lists by Irish users. The top 10 homes marked by the family-friendly amenity signals a clear trend towards ‘staycationing’ this year, with all properties listed in Ireland.

Airbnb Wish Lists is a feature that lets travellers save and share their favourite Airbnb listings with family-friendly amenities, whether an eco bamboo hut in Bali, a luxury villa in Lisbon or a country estate in Ireland. The research reveals that Irish families are looking for a slice of tranquillity. With an appetite for plugging out, they have avoided the high-tech properties, choosing instead properties nestled in stunning natural locations with roaring home fires and some are even without TV and internet. They have selected properties where the hosts invite guests to be present, to have ‘real-time’ together and encourage them to “Hike, Bike, Read, Write, Draw, Think, Play, Live”!

Looking for something different, many of the properties are of a unique architectural appeal and include a Modern Eco House, an 18th Century Thatched Mill Cottage, a 200 year old estate house , a 200 year old estate house and a specially designed assemblage of historic farm buildings and contemporary structures designed by Irish architect Robin Walker -– a rare family holiday retreat.

Guests are invited to live like a local and are introduced to local characters such as the resident bat in the fossil featured refurbished barn in Wexford, Sean the shuttle bus driver or the daily visiting fox to the sea-view cottage in Cork. The geographic spread features properties in Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Sligo with Cork and Galway having the most number of properties featured on the list.

With affordability proving a top priority, the most expensive property of the list is Monlea Barn & Farmhouse, Wexford at €340 per night for up to 16 guests.

James McClure, General Manager of Northern Europe for Airbnb, comments, “Airbnb offers family holidays that can transform and enrich kids’ lives and we encourage families to expand their horizons, even if that’s simply by ‘Wishlisting’ their favourite travel fantasies.

From thatched cottages to eco houses, it’s evident that Irish families are attracted to unique architectural design and immersive natural environments to unlock a magical experience for every family holiday. With different homes that suit different personalities such as food lovers, beach lovers and adventure seekers, we’re confident that Airbnb can provide accommodation to suit tastes for all the family.”

Top 10 Most Wish Listed Family-Friendly Properties on Airbnb Irish Wish Lists:

1. Atlantic Sea View, Sligo:

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/229411

2. Stunning Lake View, Eco House, Galway:

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/1780515

3. 18th Century Refurbished Barn, Wexford

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/4300539

4. Enchanting Mill Cottage, Kilkenny

https://www.airbnb.ie/rooms/327270

5. 100 Year Old Cottage, Cork

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/88626

6. Seafront Peninsula House, West Cork

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/2175185

7. Restored Pre-Famine Cottage, Galway

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/3642298

8. Seaside Cottage, Cork

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/4327427

9. Thatched Irish Cottage, Kerry

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/476302

10. Converted Stable Yard, Dublin

https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/292757

*As marked by the “family-friendly” amenity

