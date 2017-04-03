Airbnb Newly Launched Music Experiences

Airbnb Breaks into the Music Scene with Newly Launched Music Experiences

Airbnb has launched Music Experiences on its global Trips platform, offering access to intimate live music performances, underground nightlife and special experiences hosted by artists, industry professionals and those plugged-into the local music scene around the world. From attending intimate concerts in unique spaces to gaining exclusive access to in-demand gigs or even producing or performing their own music, people will be able to experience a different and culturally unique side of the city they are in.

Open to travellers and locals alike, people can now use Airbnb to engage with local music scenes in a personal and authentic way. Music Experiences currently features in 13 cities, drawing out the specific musical influences and genres in each location. London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Barcelona, Nairobi, Cape Town, Detroit, Miami, Paris, Havana, Tokyo, Florence and Seoul are the first cities where travellers can sign up for the experiences. “Through the platform, we’re able to support up and coming and local artists by connecting people to their events and bringing their music to even more fans around the world.” Brian Chesky, Airbnb CEO

The launch of Music Experiences builds on Airbnb’s launch of the Trips platform in November, which saw the company move beyond accommodation by expanding to bookable local experiences, insider recommendations and social meet ups to the 3 million homes available on the Airbnb platform. Having already transformed where people stay when they travel through people-powered hospitality, Airbnb is taking this same people-focused approach to the rest of the trip and, in doing so, providing a way for people to make money from their passions and interests. Trips initially launched in 12 global cities and now with 39 more, including Dublin, to be added by the end of this year.

Most recently launched in Sydney, Japan, Harlem, New Delhi, Bangkok and Singapore, Trips will make travel magical again by immersing travellers in communities around the world and getting unprecedented access to local passions and interests, like violin making in Paris or marathon running in Kenya. Experiences are handcrafted activities designed and led by local experts – be it a single activity such at attending a gig or an immersive multi-day experience like learning about and driving classic cars in Malibu. The incredible mix of Trips around the world includes;

· Grime Scout, London; Local grime music aficionado leads inside view on underground music and the nightlife that surrounds it.

· Motor City Rocks, Detroit; Immersion into the world of Kid Rock’s guitarist and his passion for Motor City rock.

· Violin Whisperers, Paris; Learn the art of violin-making and attend an offbeat concert in the city.

· Zen Explorers | San Francisco, CA; A mindful three-day excursion through the hidden beaches and Redwoods near San Francisco, led by two outdoor fitness guides.

· By Night in Havana | Havana, Cuba; A journey through Havana’s dance and music scene led by an award-winning vocalist and music historian.

· The Truffle Hunter | Florence, Italy; A truffle hunting trek through the Italian countryside, followed by a tasting, with one of Italy’s top truffle hunters.

· Perfumer | Paris, France; An aromatic tour and perfumery lesson with a professional ‘nose’: one of only 100 trained perfumers in the world.