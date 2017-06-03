O’Brien hails jockey Beggy

Aidan O’Brien was full of praise for jockey Padraig Beggy after he rode 40-1 shot Wings Of Eagles to a shock victory in the Epson Derby to give the Irish trainer his sixth winner in the prestigious race.

The Dunboyne jockey, who had only four winners to his name since the start of 2015, was riding in the Derby for the first time.

But that inexperience didn’t show as he finished strongly on Wings Of Eagles to ease past O’Brien’s more fancied Cliffs Of Moher, ridden by Ryan Moore, who finished in second place.

Favorite Cracksman, with Frankie Dettori on board, finished third in the 238th running of the Derby.

O’Brien told ITV Sport after the race: “Padraig is a brilliant rider, he’s world class and always has been. He’s strong and has a great mind – he’s tactically very aware.

“I can’t tell you how delighted we are to have him working with us.

“He [Wings Of Eagles] was a very nice horse last year and ran a lovely race at the back end of last year in a two-year-old race in France, and then had a lovely run at Chester, his first run of the year.

“Couldn’t be happier and delighted with Cliffs Of Moher. He’s a little bit of a baby and just got a little bit tired. His next run will be something to look forward to.”

Beggy told BBC Radio 5 live: “It’s brilliant, I can’t describe it,” “I dreamed of it when I was fairly young. I had nearly given it up.

“Fair play to Aidan O’Brien – it doesn’t matter what price you are riding when you are riding for Aidan in a big race.”

