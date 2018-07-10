Adeleke heads Ireland’s Euro athletics golden girls

July 10, 2018
Adeleke heads Irelands Euro athletics golden girls
7 July 2018; Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland celebrates winning gold in the Girl’s 200m final at the European U18 Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary. Photo by Giancarlo Columbo/Sportsfile

Team Ireland returned to a hero’s welcome when they arrived at Dublin Airport last Monday evening from the European U18 Athletic Championships in Gyor, Hungary, having won three gold medals and a silver.

It was enough to see Ireland finish in seventh place on the medals table. At the forefront of Ireland’s success was Rhasidat Adeleke, who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents.

Adeleke, who is just 15, ran a personal best of 23.53 on the way to 200m gold. That time beat her previous best which she recorded in the morning’s semi-final.

After winning the 200m final, she said: “It’s just so surreal, I just tried my best to keep my form, because I know when I’m under pressure I start to lose my form and slow down. “You have to really get a good bend and then you just drive on and keep going on the straight.”

President Michael D Higgins was amongst those to praise Adeleke on her victory, tweeting his congratulations.

Adeleke heads Irelands Euro athletics golden girls
7 July 2018; Sophie O’Sullivan of Ireland celebrates winning silver in the Girls 800m at the European U18 Athletics Championships in Gyor, Hungary. Photo by Giancarlo Columbo/Sportsfile

There was double medal success for 17-year-old Sarah Healy from Monkstown in Dublin, who took gold in the 3,000m in a championship record time. She followed that up with another record on her way to victory in the 1,500m final.

She said: “I just relaxed, hung out at the hotel with some of the other guys, watched Love Island to take my mind off things. I was pretty relaxed!” Healy said when reflecting on her latter success.

“It’s such a good team, when I walked out there were all these Irish people cheering for me – it was great!”

There was also a place on the podium for Sophie O’Sullivan, the daughter of Sonia, who ran a personal best of 2:06.05 in the 800m to take silver. Born and raised in Australia, O’Sullivan was making her debut appearance for an Ireland team. She also had the pleasure of receiving her medal from her mum, who was asked to do the honours.

Referendum to end ‘woman’s place is in the home’ provision

Related News

Summer of travel disruption looms
0 Shares July 10, 2018 in News

Referendum to end ‘woman’s place is in the home’ provision
0 Shares July 10, 2018 in News

10 July 2018: The Week’s news bites from Ireland
0 Shares July 10, 2018 in News

Register now to keep up to date with all the latest:

  • Irish News
  • Sport
  • Community and Entertainment
Register

Sign up to our Newsletter to be in with a chance to win a snazzy iPad and for all the latest...

  • Email updates
  • Regular features
  • Competitions and give aways
Register